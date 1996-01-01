Which of the following is the best example of a tragedy of the commons?
A
A person benefiting from national defense without paying taxes
B
Overfishing in a public lake leading to depletion of fish stocks
C
A monopoly setting prices above marginal cost
D
A firm polluting its own private land
1
Understand the concept of the tragedy of the commons: it occurs when individuals, acting independently according to their own self-interest, overuse and deplete a shared resource, leading to a loss for the entire group.
Analyze each option to see if it involves a shared resource being overused or depleted due to individual incentives.
Option 1 (benefiting from national defense without paying taxes) is an example of a free-rider problem, not a tragedy of the commons, because national defense is a public good, not a rivalrous resource.
Option 2 (overfishing in a public lake) fits the tragedy of the commons perfectly because the fish stock is a common resource that can be depleted if individuals fish excessively without regulation.
Options 3 and 4 involve private goods or monopolistic behavior, which do not represent the tragedy of the commons since the resource is not shared or commonly owned.
