Which of the following scenarios best explains the concept of the tragedy of the commons?
A
Villagers overfish a shared lake, leading to depletion of fish stocks for everyone.
B
Consumers choose between two competing brands in a market.
C
A company invests in new technology to reduce its production costs.
D
A person benefits from a public park without contributing to its maintenance.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of the tragedy of the commons. It occurs when individuals, acting independently according to their own self-interest, overuse and deplete a shared resource, leading to negative outcomes for the entire group.
Step 2: Identify the key elements of the tragedy of the commons: a shared resource, individual incentives to overuse it, and the eventual depletion or degradation of that resource.
Step 3: Analyze each scenario to see if it involves a shared resource being overused or depleted due to individual actions.
Step 4: Recognize that 'Villagers overfish a shared lake, leading to depletion of fish stocks for everyone' fits the tragedy of the commons because the lake is a common resource, and overfishing by individuals harms the collective resource.
Step 5: Note that the other scenarios do not involve depletion of a shared resource due to individual overuse, so they do not illustrate the tragedy of the commons.
Watch next
Master Free Rider Problem with a bite sized video explanation from Brian