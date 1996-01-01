A vendor-managed supply system relates to which customer service factor of a supply chain?
A
Pricing strategy and discounts
B
Product design and innovation
C
Marketing and advertising effectiveness
D
Order fulfillment and inventory availability
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of a vendor-managed inventory (VMI) system. In VMI, the supplier or vendor takes responsibility for managing the inventory levels of their products at the customer's location.
Step 2: Recognize that VMI directly impacts how well orders are fulfilled because the vendor monitors stock levels and replenishes inventory as needed, reducing stockouts and delays.
Step 3: Identify that this system improves inventory availability by ensuring that the right amount of product is available when the customer needs it, which enhances service reliability.
Step 4: Compare the given options and note that pricing strategy, product design, and marketing effectiveness are not directly related to inventory management or order fulfillment.
Step 5: Conclude that a vendor-managed supply system is most closely related to the customer service factor of order fulfillment and inventory availability within the supply chain.
