Which of the following is a type of innovation commonly discussed in economics?
A
Product innovation
B
Taxation innovation
C
Fiscal innovation
D
Monetary innovation
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of innovation in economics: Innovation refers to the introduction of new ideas, products, or methods that improve economic efficiency or create new markets.
Identify common types of innovation discussed in economics, which typically include product innovation, process innovation, organizational innovation, and marketing innovation.
Recognize that product innovation specifically involves the development of new or improved goods or services that provide value to consumers.
Note that terms like taxation innovation, fiscal innovation, and monetary innovation are not standard categories of innovation in economics; they relate more to policy or financial management rather than innovation types.
Conclude that among the options given, 'Product innovation' is the correct and commonly discussed type of innovation in economics.
