Which of the following most exemplifies the value-added principle in the context of consumer surplus and willingness to pay?
A
A market reaches equilibrium where quantity demanded equals quantity supplied.
B
A producer sets a price equal to the marginal cost of production.
C
A consumer pays $10 for a product they value at $15, gaining $5 in consumer surplus.
D
A consumer purchases a product only when the price is below their budget constraint.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the value-added principle in microeconomics, which relates to the additional benefit or surplus a consumer gains when they pay less for a product than the maximum amount they are willing to pay.
Step 2: Recall that consumer surplus is defined as the difference between the consumer's willingness to pay and the actual price paid, i.e., $\text{Consumer Surplus} = \text{Willingness to Pay} - \text{Price Paid}$.
Step 3: Analyze each option to see which one directly illustrates a consumer gaining surplus by paying less than their valuation, thus adding value to their purchase experience.
Step 4: Identify that the example where a consumer pays $10 for a product they value at $15, gaining $5 in consumer surplus, explicitly demonstrates the value-added principle through the positive difference between willingness to pay and price.
Step 5: Conclude that this example best exemplifies the value-added principle because it clearly shows the consumer's net benefit or surplus from the transaction.
Watch next
Master Consumer Surplus in a Small Setting with a bite sized video explanation from Brian