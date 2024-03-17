3. The Market Forces of Supply and Demand
Using the Supply and Demand Curves to Find Equilibrium
What happens in the market for online tutoring services if (1) the government decides to provide funding for online tutors and (2) the price of private tutoring, a substitute for online tutoring services, increases?
Equilibrium price rises, equilibrium quantity ambiguous
Equilibrium price ambiguous, equilibrium quantity falls
Equilibrium price falls, equilibrium quantity ambiguous
Equilibrium price ambiguous, equilibrium quantity rises
