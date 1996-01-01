Which concept emphasizes how goods or services will satisfy consumers' wants and needs?
A
Marginal cost
B
Price elasticity of demand
C
Willingness to pay
D
Producer surplus
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the key concepts listed in the problem: Marginal cost, Price elasticity of demand, Willingness to pay, and Producer surplus.
Step 2: Recall that Marginal cost refers to the additional cost of producing one more unit of a good or service, which relates to production decisions rather than consumer satisfaction.
Step 3: Recognize that Price elasticity of demand measures how sensitive the quantity demanded is to a change in price, focusing on consumer responsiveness rather than the satisfaction of wants and needs.
Step 4: Identify that Producer surplus is the difference between what producers are willing to accept for a good versus what they actually receive, which relates to producer benefits, not consumer satisfaction.
Step 5: Conclude that Willingness to pay reflects the maximum amount a consumer is ready to pay for a good or service, directly emphasizing how goods or services satisfy consumers' wants and needs.
Watch next
Master Consumer Surplus in a Small Setting with a bite sized video explanation from Brian