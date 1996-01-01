Lawmakers who want to please their constituents add ______ project spending to appropriation bills.
A
infrastructure
B
public good
C
private
D
pork-barrel
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of 'pork-barrel' spending: It refers to the allocation of government funds for local projects that primarily benefit a legislator's own constituents, often to gain political support.
Recognize that 'pork-barrel' projects are typically added to appropriation bills to secure votes or favor from specific groups or regions.
Differentiate 'pork-barrel' spending from other types of spending such as 'infrastructure' (which is a general category of public works), 'public good' (goods that are non-excludable and non-rivalrous), and 'private' spending (which benefits individuals or private entities).
Identify that the blank in the sentence is best filled by the term 'pork-barrel' because it specifically describes the practice of adding localized project spending to appropriation bills to please constituents.
Conclude that the correct answer is 'pork-barrel' as it captures the political strategy described in the problem.
