Which of the following is an example of a public solution to externalities through a leveling mechanism in the United States?
A
Price discrimination by private firms
B
Advertising restrictions imposed by companies
C
Progressive income taxation
D
Voluntary charity donations
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of externalities: Externalities occur when a third party is affected by the economic activities of others, either positively or negatively, without this effect being reflected in market prices.
Recognize what a public solution to externalities means: Public solutions are government interventions designed to correct market failures caused by externalities, often through policies or regulations.
Identify what a leveling mechanism is: A leveling mechanism aims to reduce inequality or redistribute resources to achieve a more equitable outcome in society.
Analyze each option in the context of public solutions and leveling mechanisms: Price discrimination by private firms is a private market strategy, advertising restrictions imposed by companies are private regulations, voluntary charity donations are private actions, whereas progressive income taxation is a government policy designed to redistribute income and address externalities related to inequality.
Conclude that progressive income taxation is the public solution through a leveling mechanism because it is a government-imposed tax system that redistributes income to reduce inequality, which is a form of addressing externalities in society.
Watch next
Master Public Solutions to Externalities:Command-and-Control Policies and Corrective Pigovian Taxes and Subsidies with a bite sized video explanation from Brian