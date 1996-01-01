Which of the following is true of a monopolistically competitive firm in long-run equilibrium?
A
It produces at the minimum point of its average total cost curve.
B
It is a price taker.
C
It earns zero economic profit.
D
It faces a perfectly elastic demand curve.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the characteristics of a monopolistically competitive firm: it has many sellers, product differentiation, and free entry and exit in the long run.
Recall that in the long-run equilibrium, free entry and exit drive economic profits to zero, meaning the firm earns zero economic profit.
Recognize that unlike perfect competition, a monopolistically competitive firm does not produce at the minimum point of its average total cost (ATC) curve because it has some market power and faces a downward-sloping demand curve.
Note that the firm is not a price taker; it has some control over its price due to product differentiation, so it faces a downward-sloping demand curve, not a perfectly elastic one.
Conclude that the correct statement is that the firm earns zero economic profit in the long run, reflecting the balance between market power and free entry/exit.
