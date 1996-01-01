Which of the following regions has the lowest agricultural density?
A
Sub-Saharan Africa
B
South Asia
C
North America
D
Southeast Asia
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of agricultural density, which is defined as the ratio of the number of farmers to the amount of arable land. Mathematically, agricultural density = \( \frac{\text{Number of farmers}}{\text{Arable land area}} \).
Recognize that a lower agricultural density means fewer farmers per unit of arable land, which often indicates more mechanized or efficient farming practices.
Consider the characteristics of each region: Sub-Saharan Africa, South Asia, Southeast Asia, and North America, focusing on their farming practices and land use.
Recall that North America typically has more mechanized agriculture with fewer farmers working larger areas of arable land, leading to a lower agricultural density compared to the other regions.
Conclude that among the given options, North America has the lowest agricultural density because it has fewer farmers per unit of arable land.
Watch next
Master Hello! with a bite sized video explanation from Brian