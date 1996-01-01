Google's business model is most similar to that used by companies in which industry?
A
Oil and gas extraction
B
Advertising
C
Automobile manufacturing
D
Retail banking
1
Step 1: Understand the nature of Google's business model, which primarily generates revenue through selling advertising space on its platforms.
Step 2: Identify the key characteristics of industries listed: Oil and gas extraction focuses on natural resource extraction; automobile manufacturing centers on producing physical goods; retail banking provides financial services; advertising involves selling promotional space or services.
Step 3: Compare Google's revenue generation method with each industry to find the closest match in terms of business model.
Step 4: Recognize that Google's model aligns most closely with the advertising industry because both rely on selling advertising services rather than physical products or raw materials.
Step 5: Conclude that among the options, the advertising industry is the most similar to Google's business model.
