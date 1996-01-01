If Jell-O is an inferior good, what happens to the demand for Jell-O when consumer incomes increase?
A
Jell-O becomes a normal good.
B
The demand for Jell-O remains unchanged.
C
The demand for Jell-O increases.
D
The demand for Jell-O decreases.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the definition of an inferior good: An inferior good is a type of good for which demand decreases as consumer incomes increase, and demand increases as consumer incomes decrease.
Recall the income effect on demand: For normal goods, demand increases when income increases, but for inferior goods, demand moves in the opposite direction.
Apply this concept to Jell-O: Since Jell-O is given as an inferior good, when consumer incomes increase, the demand for Jell-O will decrease.
Eliminate incorrect options: The demand does not increase or remain unchanged because that would contradict the definition of an inferior good, and Jell-O does not become a normal good just because incomes rise.
Conclude that the correct answer is: The demand for Jell-O decreases when consumer incomes increase, consistent with its classification as an inferior good.
Watch next
Master Hello! with a bite sized video explanation from Brian