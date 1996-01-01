Which of the following best explains the primary motivations for European exploration during the Age of Discovery?
A
The need to escape political instability in Europe
B
The pursuit of scientific knowledge and technological advancement
C
The search for agricultural land and the establishment of local markets
D
The desire for wealth, the spread of religion, and finding new trade routes to Asia through the Northwest Passage
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the historical context of the Age of Discovery, which was primarily driven by European nations seeking economic and religious goals rather than escaping political instability or purely scientific curiosity.
Step 2: Recognize that the main motivations included the desire for wealth, which involved finding new trade routes to access valuable goods like spices and gold, as well as expanding their economic influence.
Step 3: Consider the role of religion, where European powers aimed to spread Christianity to new lands as part of their exploration efforts.
Step 4: Identify the importance of finding new trade routes, especially to Asia, to bypass existing routes controlled by other powers, with explorers searching for passages such as the Northwest Passage.
Step 5: Compare the given options and conclude that the best explanation combines the desire for wealth, religious expansion, and the search for new trade routes, which aligns with the correct answer provided.
Watch next
Master Hello! with a bite sized video explanation from Brian