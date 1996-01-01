Which of the following best explains how Vatican City's status as a small country impacts its economic, political, and social characteristics?
A
Being small leads to high population density, widespread industrialization, and frequent political instability.
B
Its small size allows for extensive natural resource exports and a highly decentralized government.
C
Its limited size restricts economic diversification, concentrates political power, and fosters a close-knit social community.
D
Its small population results in a large labor force and significant influence in global trade negotiations.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of how the size of a country can influence its economic, political, and social characteristics. Smaller countries often face unique constraints and advantages compared to larger countries.
Step 2: Analyze the economic impact of Vatican City's small size. Consider how limited land and population restrict the variety of industries and economic activities, leading to less economic diversification.
Step 3: Examine the political implications. A small country like Vatican City typically has a concentrated political structure, often centralized in a single authority or a small governing body, rather than a decentralized government.
Step 4: Reflect on the social characteristics. A small population tends to foster a close-knit community where social relationships are more personal and interconnected.
Step 5: Compare these insights with the given options to identify which explanation aligns best with the typical effects of a very small country like Vatican City.
