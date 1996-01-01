Which of the following is an example of a government monopoly in the United States?
A
Commercial airlines
B
Private cable television providers
C
The United States Postal Service
D
Fast food restaurant chains
Step 1: Understand what a government monopoly is. A government monopoly occurs when a government agency or entity is the sole provider of a particular good or service, with no competition allowed in that market.
Step 2: Review each option and determine whether it is operated by the government or private firms. Commercial airlines and private cable television providers are typically operated by private companies competing in the market.
Step 3: Recognize that fast food restaurant chains are private businesses operating in a competitive market, so they are not government monopolies.
Step 4: Identify the United States Postal Service (USPS) as a government agency that has exclusive rights to provide certain mail services, making it a government monopoly in the U.S.
Step 5: Conclude that the USPS is the correct example of a government monopoly because it is the only entity legally authorized to deliver first-class and standard mail in the United States.
