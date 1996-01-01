Which statement is most likely true of countries that average one computer per person?
A
Citizens in these countries are less likely to use computers for economic activities.
B
Access to computers has no impact on how people respond to incentives.
C
These countries have lower levels of technological innovation.
D
People in these countries are more likely to respond to incentives that involve technology.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the context of the problem, which involves the relationship between computer access and economic behavior in countries with high computer availability per person.
Step 2: Recall the economic principle that access to technology, such as computers, generally increases the ability of individuals to respond to incentives, especially those related to technology and information.
Step 3: Analyze each statement by considering how computer access might influence economic activities, technological innovation, and responsiveness to incentives.
Step 4: Recognize that higher computer availability typically correlates with greater technological innovation and more frequent use of computers in economic activities, making statements denying these effects less likely to be true.
Step 5: Conclude that the most plausible statement is that people in these countries are more likely to respond to incentives involving technology, as access to computers enhances their ability to engage with such incentives.
