In which of the following managed care organization (MCO) plans can the MCO lose a large number of physicians if a contract with a physician group is lost?
A
Staff model HMO
B
Point-of-service (POS) plan
C
Group model HMO
D
Network model HMO
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the structure of different Managed Care Organization (MCO) plans, focusing on how physicians are contracted and organized within each model.
Recognize that in a Staff model HMO, physicians are typically employed directly by the HMO, so losing a contract with an external physician group is less relevant.
Note that in a Point-of-Service (POS) plan, patients can choose providers outside the network, so the impact of losing a single physician group contract is diluted.
In a Group model HMO, the HMO contracts with a single physician group to provide services, so losing that group means losing all physicians in that group, but this is limited to one group.
In a Network model HMO, the HMO contracts with multiple physician groups forming a network; losing a contract with one large group can result in losing a large number of physicians, making this model most vulnerable to such losses.
