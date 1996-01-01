Understand the concept of inventory in microeconomics: Inventory refers to the stock of goods a company holds to meet future demand or production needs.
Consider the reasons why a company might hold inventory. One key reason is to be prepared for fluctuations in customer demand, especially unexpected increases, ensuring they can fulfill orders promptly.
Evaluate the other options: eliminating production altogether is not feasible as inventory is a result of production; avoiding wages is unrelated to inventory decisions; reducing storage costs to zero is unrealistic since holding inventory usually incurs storage costs.
Recognize that carrying inventory acts as a buffer, allowing the company to maintain smooth operations and customer satisfaction even when demand spikes unexpectedly.
Conclude that the primary reason a company carries inventory is to meet unexpected increases in customer demand, ensuring availability of products when needed.
