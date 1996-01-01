A company that offers different versions of a single product within a product category is offering:
Perfect competition
Product differentiation
Consumer surplus maximization
Price discrimination
Verified step by step guidance
Step 1: Understand the concept of 'product differentiation' in microeconomics. It refers to a strategy where a company offers different versions or variations of a product to distinguish itself from competitors and appeal to different consumer preferences.
Step 2: Recognize that 'perfect competition' involves many firms selling identical products, so no single firm can influence the market price, which contrasts with offering different versions of a product.
Step 3: Note that 'consumer surplus maximization' is an outcome related to consumer welfare, not a strategy for offering different product versions.
Step 4: Understand that 'price discrimination' involves charging different prices to different consumers for the same product, which is different from offering different versions of a product.
Step 5: Conclude that when a company offers different versions of a single product within a product category, it is practicing 'product differentiation' to target various consumer segments.
