How did modern free trade agreements develop as a response to major trade wars in history?
A
They were designed to eliminate all forms of government intervention in domestic markets.
B
They were established to reduce tariffs and prevent future trade conflicts by promoting cooperation among nations.
C
They were created to increase protectionist policies and encourage countries to impose higher tariffs.
D
They emerged to restrict international trade and limit the flow of goods between countries.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the historical context of trade wars, which involved countries imposing high tariffs and other barriers to protect domestic industries, often leading to retaliatory measures and economic conflicts.
Step 2: Recognize that modern free trade agreements were developed as a response to these conflicts, aiming to reduce tariffs and other trade barriers to promote smoother and more predictable international trade.
Step 3: Identify that the primary goal of these agreements is to foster cooperation among nations, thereby preventing future trade disputes and encouraging economic integration.
Step 4: Note that while free trade agreements reduce government intervention in the form of tariffs and quotas, they do not necessarily eliminate all forms of government involvement in domestic markets.
Step 5: Conclude that modern free trade agreements are designed to reduce protectionism and promote trade liberalization, contrasting with policies that increase tariffs or restrict trade.
