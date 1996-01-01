What is the term used when one country refuses to buy goods from another country?
A
Subsidy
B
Tariff
C
Embargo
D
Quota
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the question is asking for the term that describes a situation where one country refuses to buy goods from another country.
Recall the definitions of the options: A 'Subsidy' is financial support given by a government to local businesses; a 'Tariff' is a tax imposed on imported goods; a 'Quota' is a limit on the quantity of goods that can be imported.
Recognize that an 'Embargo' is a government order that restricts or prohibits trade with a particular country, effectively refusing to buy goods from that country.
Match the definition of 'Embargo' with the description in the question to confirm it is the correct term.
Conclude that the term for when one country refuses to buy goods from another country is 'Embargo'.
