Which of the following is one of the quickest and least costly ways to conduct exploratory research in economics?
A
Conducting a literature review
B
Running a large-scale field experiment
C
Administering nationwide surveys
D
Building complex econometric models
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the purpose of exploratory research in economics, which is to gather preliminary information and insights to help define problems and suggest hypotheses for further study.
Step 2: Recognize that exploratory research methods should be quick and cost-effective, focusing on gathering existing information rather than collecting new data.
Step 3: Evaluate the options given: running large-scale field experiments, administering nationwide surveys, building complex econometric models, and conducting a literature review.
Step 4: Note that large-scale experiments, nationwide surveys, and complex models typically require significant time, resources, and costs, making them less suitable for quick exploratory research.
Step 5: Conclude that conducting a literature review is the quickest and least costly method because it involves analyzing existing studies and data to gain insights without the need for new data collection.
