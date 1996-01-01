Alibaba is based in China. Of which of the following organizations is China a member?
A
Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC)
B
World Trade Organization (WTO)
C
North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA)
D
European Union (EU)
Identify the nature of each organization listed: OPEC is a group of oil-exporting countries, NAFTA is a trade agreement among North American countries, the EU is a political and economic union of European countries, and the WTO is a global international organization dealing with the rules of trade between nations.
Recall or research the membership criteria and current members of each organization to determine if China is included.
Note that China is not a member of OPEC, as it is not a major oil-exporting country.
Recognize that NAFTA includes only the United States, Canada, and Mexico, so China is not a member.
Understand that China is not part of the EU, which is limited to European countries, but China is a member of the WTO, which includes many countries worldwide to facilitate international trade.
