Karl Marx was an influential German thinker and revolutionary who pioneered the idea of:
A
historical materialism and class struggle
B
monetarism and the quantity theory of money
C
the invisible hand and free markets
D
utilitarianism and marginal utility
Verified step by step guidance
1
Recognize that this question is about identifying key contributions of Karl Marx in the context of economic and social theory.
Recall that Karl Marx is best known for his analysis of society through the lens of economic classes and their conflicts, which is central to his theory called historical materialism.
Understand that historical materialism explains societal development based on material economic conditions and class relations, emphasizing class struggle as a driving force of change.
Compare the options given: monetarism and quantity theory of money relate to monetary economics, the invisible hand and free markets relate to Adam Smith, and utilitarianism and marginal utility relate to classical and neoclassical economics, not Marx.
Conclude that the correct association with Karl Marx is 'historical materialism and class struggle' because these concepts are foundational to his work.
Watch next
Master Hello! with a bite sized video explanation from Brian