Which term best describes a consumer who sells a product or service to a business on the internet?
A
Business-to-Business (B2B) seller
B
Consumer-to-Consumer (C2C) seller
C
Producer-to-Business (P2B) seller
D
Business-to-Consumer (B2C) seller
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the roles involved: a consumer is an individual who typically purchases goods or services for personal use, while a business is an organization that produces or sells goods or services.
Identify the direction of the transaction: since the consumer is selling a product or service to a business, the transaction is from an individual (consumer) to a business entity.
Recall common e-commerce terms: Business-to-Business (B2B) refers to transactions between businesses, Business-to-Consumer (B2C) refers to businesses selling to consumers, Consumer-to-Consumer (C2C) refers to consumers selling to other consumers, and Producer-to-Business (P2B) is less commonly used but would imply a producer selling to a business.
Match the scenario to the correct term: since the seller is a consumer and the buyer is a business, the transaction fits the Consumer-to-Business (C2B) model, which is not listed among the options.
Given the options, the closest and most appropriate term is Business-to-Business (B2B) seller, which typically involves businesses selling to other businesses, but since the question specifies a consumer selling to a business, none of the provided options perfectly fit; however, B2B is the best available choice.
