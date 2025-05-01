Table of contents
- Ch.1 Introduction to Your Health1h 48m
- Ch.2 Psychological Health1h 16m
- Ch.3 Stress Management and Sleep1h 40m
- Ch.4 Relationships and Communication1h 3m
- Ch.5 Nutrition Basics1h 35m
- Ch.6 Weight Management 1h 25m
- Ch.7 Exercise and Fitness54m
- Ch.8 Alcohol and Tobacco1h 9m
- Ch.9 Drugs1h 10m
Ch.5 Nutrition Basics
Essential Macronutrients
Multiple Choice
Clara is a bodybuilder and needs to consume more than average amount of protein to support muscle growth and repair. If Clara weights at 170 lbs., what would be the most likely recommendation for her daily protein intake if her main goal is to maximize muscle growth?
A
60 g
B
35 g
C
68 g
D
170 g
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the context of the problem. Clara is a bodybuilder aiming to maximize muscle growth, which requires a higher protein intake than the average person. Protein is essential for muscle repair and growth, especially for individuals engaging in intense physical activity.
Step 2: Learn the general guideline for protein intake for muscle growth. Research suggests that bodybuilders or individuals aiming to maximize muscle growth should consume approximately 1 gram of protein per pound of body weight per day. This is a widely accepted recommendation in sports nutrition.
Step 3: Identify Clara's weight. The problem states that Clara weighs 170 lbs. Using the guideline of 1 gram of protein per pound of body weight, her recommended daily protein intake would be approximately 170 grams.
Step 4: Compare the given options (60 g, 35 g, 68 g, 170 g) to the calculated recommendation. The only option that aligns with the guideline of 1 gram of protein per pound of body weight is 170 g.
Step 5: Conclude that the most likely recommendation for Clara's daily protein intake to maximize muscle growth is 170 g, as it matches the established guideline for bodybuilders.
