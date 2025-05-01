Table of contents
- Ch.1 Introduction to Your Health1h 48m
- Ch.2 Psychological Health1h 16m
- Ch.3 Stress Management and Sleep1h 40m
- Ch.4 Relationships and Communication1h 3m
- Ch.5 Nutrition Basics1h 35m
- Ch.6 Weight Management 1h 25m
- Ch.7 Exercise and Fitness54m
- Ch.8 Alcohol and Tobacco1h 9m
- Ch.9 Drugs1h 10m
Ch.5 Nutrition Basics
Essential Macronutrients
Struggling with Personal Health & Wellness?Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!Watch the first video
Multiple Choice
Which of the following statements about fiber is incorrect?
A
Eating more fiber can help you feel fuller for longer.
B
Insoluble fibers are digestible by the bacteria in the colon.
C
Unrefined or whole grains have a higher fiber content than refined grains.
D
There are 2 types of fibers, one that is soluble in water and one that is not soluble.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the role of fiber in the diet. Fiber is a type of carbohydrate that the body cannot digest. It is essential for maintaining digestive health and has other benefits such as promoting satiety (feeling full).
Step 2: Differentiate between the two types of fiber: soluble and insoluble. Soluble fiber dissolves in water and can be fermented by bacteria in the colon, producing beneficial compounds. Insoluble fiber does not dissolve in water and primarily aids in adding bulk to stool, promoting regular bowel movements.
Step 3: Analyze the statement 'Insoluble fibers are digestible by the bacteria in the colon.' This is incorrect because insoluble fibers are not digestible or fermentable by gut bacteria. Instead, they pass through the digestive system largely intact.
Step 4: Review the other statements for accuracy. 'Eating more fiber can help you feel fuller for longer' is correct because fiber slows digestion and promotes satiety. 'Unrefined or whole grains have a higher fiber content than refined grains' is also correct because refining grains removes the bran and germ, which are rich in fiber. 'There are 2 types of fibers, one that is soluble in water and one that is not soluble' is accurate as well.
Step 5: Conclude that the incorrect statement is 'Insoluble fibers are digestible by the bacteria in the colon,' based on the scientific understanding of fiber's properties and functions.
Watch next
Master Carbohydrates Concept 1 with a bite sized video explanation from Jules BrunoStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice