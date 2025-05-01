Table of contents
- Ch.1 Introduction to Your Health1h 48m
- Ch.2 Psychological Health1h 16m
- Ch.3 Stress Management and Sleep1h 40m
- Ch.4 Relationships and Communication1h 3m
- Ch.5 Nutrition Basics1h 35m
- Ch.6 Weight Management 1h 25m
- Ch.7 Exercise and Fitness54m
- Ch.8 Alcohol and Tobacco1h 9m
- Ch.9 Drugs1h 10m
Ch.5 Nutrition Basics
Essential Macronutrients
Struggling with Personal Health & Wellness?Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!Watch the first video
Multiple Choice
Trans fats are:
A
Considered to improve heart health.
B
Found in animal fats in large quantities.
C
Increase levels of both LDL and HDL cholesterols.
D
Created through the process of hydrogenation, which solidifies liquid oils.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of trans fats: Trans fats are a type of unsaturated fat that have been chemically altered through a process called hydrogenation. This process adds hydrogen atoms to liquid vegetable oils, making them more solid at room temperature.
Learn the purpose of hydrogenation: The hydrogenation process is used to improve the shelf life and texture of food products, such as margarine, baked goods, and fried foods. However, it also creates trans fats as a byproduct.
Recognize the health implications: Trans fats are known to increase levels of LDL (low-density lipoprotein, or 'bad' cholesterol) and decrease levels of HDL (high-density lipoprotein, or 'good' cholesterol), which can contribute to heart disease.
Differentiate trans fats from other fats: Unlike naturally occurring fats found in animal products, trans fats are primarily created artificially through hydrogenation. This distinguishes them from other types of fats like saturated and unsaturated fats.
Conclude with the correct answer: Based on the explanation, trans fats are created through the process of hydrogenation, which solidifies liquid oils. This aligns with the correct answer provided in the problem.
Watch next
Master Carbohydrates Concept 1 with a bite sized video explanation from Jules BrunoStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice