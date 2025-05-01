Table of contents
- Ch.1 Introduction to Your Health1h 48m
- Ch.2 Psychological Health1h 16m
- Ch.3 Stress Management and Sleep1h 40m
- Ch.4 Relationships and Communication1h 3m
- Ch.5 Nutrition Basics1h 35m
- Ch.6 Weight Management 1h 25m
- Ch.7 Exercise and Fitness54m
- Ch.8 Alcohol and Tobacco1h 9m
- Ch.9 Drugs1h 10m
Ch.3 Stress Management and Sleep
Managing Stress
Multiple Choice
How does continuous stress influence the immune system?
A
Weakens immune system, makes body more vulnerable to infections and diseases.
B
Acute stress elevates cortisol levels, shuts down immune responses.
C
Chronic stress activates body’s stress response system, releasing cortisol; promotes white blood cell production.
D
Decreases cholesterol levels, thereby protecting against cardiovascular diseases.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the difference between acute and chronic stress: Acute stress is short-term and can temporarily elevate cortisol levels, which suppresses immune responses. Chronic stress, on the other hand, is long-term and continuously activates the body's stress response system.
Learn about cortisol's role: Cortisol is a hormone released during stress. While it helps the body manage immediate stress, prolonged elevation due to chronic stress can weaken the immune system by suppressing the production of certain immune cells.
Examine the immune system's response: Chronic stress can lead to a decrease in the effectiveness of the immune system, making the body more vulnerable to infections and diseases. This happens because the prolonged release of cortisol disrupts the balance of white blood cell production and function.
Clarify the misconception about cholesterol: Stress does not directly decrease cholesterol levels. In fact, chronic stress is often associated with increased cholesterol levels, which can contribute to cardiovascular diseases rather than protecting against them.
Summarize the overall impact: Continuous stress, particularly chronic stress, weakens the immune system by disrupting its normal functioning and increasing vulnerability to illnesses. It also has broader health implications, such as potentially increasing the risk of cardiovascular diseases.
