Table of contents
- Ch.1 Introduction to Your Health1h 48m
- Ch.2 Psychological Health1h 16m
- Ch.3 Stress Management and Sleep1h 40m
- Ch.4 Relationships and Communication1h 3m
- Ch.5 Nutrition Basics1h 35m
- Ch.6 Weight Management 1h 25m
- Ch.7 Exercise and Fitness54m
- Ch.8 Alcohol and Tobacco1h 9m
- Ch.9 Drugs1h 10m
Ch.3 Stress Management and Sleep
Managing Stress
Multiple Choice
During times of high stress, it’s important to remember to:
A
Keep healthy snacks in your bag.
B
Drink plenty of caffeine to stay focused on tasks.
C
Snack on delicious treats to make yourself feel better.
D
Manage your time wisely, like skipping a meal if there is not enough time.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the context of the problem: The question is about managing stress effectively, which is a key aspect of personal health and wellness. The goal is to identify the healthiest and most effective strategy for coping with stress.
Evaluate each option provided: Analyze how each choice aligns with principles of stress management and overall health. For example, consider the impact of caffeine, skipping meals, or consuming unhealthy snacks on the body during stress.
Option 1: Keeping healthy snacks in your bag is a proactive approach to maintaining energy levels and avoiding unhealthy eating habits during stressful times. This aligns with good nutrition practices.
Option 2: Drinking plenty of caffeine may temporarily increase alertness but can lead to negative effects such as increased anxiety, dehydration, and disrupted sleep, which are counterproductive during stress.
Option 3 and 4: Snacking on treats for emotional comfort or skipping meals due to time constraints are not sustainable or healthy strategies. These can lead to poor nutrition and exacerbate stress-related issues. Therefore, the healthiest choice is to keep healthy snacks available.
