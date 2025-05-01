Table of contents
- Ch.1 Introduction to Your Health1h 48m
- Ch.2 Psychological Health1h 16m
- Ch.3 Stress Management and Sleep1h 40m
- Ch.4 Relationships and Communication1h 3m
- Ch.5 Nutrition Basics1h 35m
- Ch.6 Weight Management 1h 25m
- Ch.7 Exercise and Fitness54m
- Ch.8 Alcohol and Tobacco1h 9m
- Ch.9 Drugs1h 10m
Ch.3 Stress Management and Sleep
Managing Stress
Multiple Choice
Chronic stress has been linked to all of these medical problems except.
A
Telogen effluvium (temporary hair loss)
B
Type 2 diabetes
C
Cystic fibrosis
D
Irritable bowel syndrome
E
None of the above
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the question: The problem is asking which medical condition is NOT linked to chronic stress. This requires knowledge of how chronic stress impacts the body and which conditions are associated with it.
Review the options: Analyze each condition listed (Telogen effluvium, Type 2 diabetes, Cystic fibrosis, Irritable bowel syndrome, None of the above) and determine if there is a known connection to chronic stress.
Recall or research the effects of chronic stress: Chronic stress is known to affect the endocrine, immune, and digestive systems, and can lead to conditions like temporary hair loss (Telogen effluvium), Type 2 diabetes (due to stress-induced insulin resistance), and Irritable bowel syndrome (due to its impact on gut health).
Evaluate the exception: Cystic fibrosis is a genetic disorder caused by mutations in the CFTR gene and is not linked to chronic stress. This makes it the exception in the list.
Conclude the answer: Based on the analysis, the correct answer is 'Cystic fibrosis,' as it is not caused or exacerbated by chronic stress.
