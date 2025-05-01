Table of contents
- Ch.1 Introduction to Your Health1h 48m
- Ch.2 Psychological Health1h 16m
- Ch.3 Stress Management and Sleep1h 40m
- Ch.4 Relationships and Communication1h 3m
- Ch.5 Nutrition Basics1h 35m
- Ch.6 Weight Management 1h 25m
- Ch.7 Exercise and Fitness54m
- Ch.8 Alcohol and Tobacco1h 9m
- Ch.9 Drugs1h 10m
Ch.3 Stress Management and Sleep
Managing Stress
Struggling with Personal Health & Wellness?Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!Watch the first video
Multiple Choice
Which of the following time management strategies can help reduce stress?
A
Prioritizing tasks and working on your favorite ones first.
B
Multitasking to get more done in a short period of time.
C
Prioritizing tasks and working on the most important ones first.
D
Schedule all your available time, avoiding spending any time on self-care.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the relationship between time management and stress reduction: Effective time management helps reduce stress by organizing tasks and ensuring that important responsibilities are addressed without feeling overwhelmed.
Analyze the options provided: Evaluate each strategy to determine its effectiveness in managing time and reducing stress. For example, working on favorite tasks first may not address urgent or important responsibilities, and multitasking can lead to decreased focus and increased stress.
Focus on prioritization: Recognize that prioritizing tasks based on importance and urgency is a key time management strategy. This approach ensures that critical tasks are completed first, reducing the likelihood of last-minute stress.
Consider the role of self-care: Avoid scheduling all available time for tasks without allocating time for self-care. Self-care is essential for maintaining physical and mental well-being, which in turn supports effective time management.
Conclude with the most effective strategy: The correct strategy is to prioritize tasks and work on the most important ones first, as this approach balances productivity and stress management effectively.
Watch next
Master Managing Stress Concept 1 with a bite sized video explanation from Jules BrunoStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice