Table of contents
- Ch.1 Introduction to Your Health1h 48m
- Ch.2 Psychological Health1h 16m
- Ch.3 Stress Management and Sleep1h 40m
- Ch.4 Relationships and Communication1h 3m
- Ch.5 Nutrition Basics1h 35m
- Ch.6 Weight Management 1h 25m
- Ch.7 Exercise and Fitness54m
- Ch.8 Alcohol and Tobacco1h 9m
- Ch.9 Drugs1h 10m
Ch.3 Stress Management and Sleep
Managing Stress
Multiple Choice
Travis is frustrated with his roommate for not doing their share of the household chores. He’s tired of the ongoing issue and wants to address it without causing further conflict. What is the best strategy for Travis to communicate his feelings?
A
Ignore the issue, hoping the roommate will eventually notice and correct their behavior.
B
Leave passive-aggressive notes around the house pointing out undone chores.
C
Threaten to move out unless they start doing their share of the chores.
D
Calmly discuss the situation with his roommate, using specific examples and “I feel” statements.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the importance of effective communication in resolving conflicts. Recognize that ignoring the issue, being passive-aggressive, or making threats can escalate the problem rather than solve it.
Learn about 'I feel' statements, which are a non-confrontational way to express emotions. These statements typically follow the format: 'I feel [emotion] when [specific situation] because [reason].'
Prepare for the conversation by identifying specific examples of the issue. For instance, Travis could note instances where chores were left undone and how it has impacted him.
Choose an appropriate time and setting to have the discussion. Ensure both parties are calm and not distracted, as this will help facilitate a productive conversation.
During the discussion, Travis should calmly express his feelings using 'I feel' statements, provide specific examples, and invite his roommate to share their perspective. Together, they can brainstorm solutions to ensure chores are divided more equitably.
