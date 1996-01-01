Skip to main content
Precalculus
Table of contents
1. Fundamental Concepts of Algebra
Worksheet
Algebraic Expressions, Mathematical Models, and Real Numbers
Exponents and Scientific Notation
Radicals and Rational Exponents
Polynomials
Factoring Polynomials
Rational Expressions
Equations
Models and Applications
Linear Inequalities and Absolute Value Inequalities
2. Functions and Graphs
Worksheet
Graphs and Graphing Utilities
Basics of Functions and Their Graphs
More on Functions and Their Graphs
Linear Functions and Slope
More on Slope
Transformations of Functions
Combinations of Functions, Composite Functions
Inverse Functions
Distance and Midpoint Formulas, Circles
Modeling with Functions
3. Polynomial and Rational Functions
Worksheet
Complex Numbers
Quadratic Functions
Polynomial Functions and Their Graphs
Dividing Polynomials, Remainder and Factor Theorems
Zeros of Polynomial Functions
Rational Functions and Their Graphs
Polynomial and Rational Inequalities
Modeling Using Variation
4. Exponential and Logarithmic Functions
Worksheet
Exponential Functions
Logarithmic Functions
Properties of Logarithms
Exponential and Logarithmic Equations
Exponential Growth and Decay, Modeling Data
5. Trigonometric Functions
Worksheet
Angles and Radian Measure
Trigonometric Functions: The Unit Circle
Right Triangle Trigonometry
Trigonometric Functions of Any Angle
Graphs of Sine and Cosine Functions
Graphs of Other Trigonometric Functions
Inverse Trigonometric Functions
Applications of Trigonometric Functions
6. Analytic Trigonometry
Worksheet
Verifying Trigonometric Identities
Sum and Difference Formulas
Double-Angle, Power-Reducing, and Half-Angle Formulas
Product-to-Sum and Sum-to-Product Formulas
Trigonometric Equations
7. Additional Topics in Trigonometry
Worksheet
The Law of Sines
The Law of Cosines
Polar Coordinates
Graphs of Polar Equations
Complex Numbers in Polar Form, DeMoivre's Theorem
Vectors
The Dot Product
8. Systems of Equations and Inequalities
Worksheet
Systems of Linear Equations in Two Variables
Systems of Linear Equations in Three Variables
Partial Fractions
Systems of Nonlinear Equations in Two Variables
Systems of Inequalities
Linear Programming
9. Matrices and Determinants
Worksheet
Matrix Solutions to Linear Systems
Inconsistent and Dependent Systems and Their Applications
Matrix Operations and Their Applications
Multiplicative Inverses of Matrices and Matrix Equations
Determinants and Cramer's Rule
10. Conic Sections and Analytic Geometry
Worksheet
The Ellipse
The Hyperbola
The Parabola
Rotation of Axes
Parametric Equations
Conic Sections in Polar Coordinates
11. Sequences, Induction, and Probability
Worksheet
Sequences and Summation Notation
Arithmetic Sequences
Geometric Sequences and Series
Mathematical Induction
The Binomial Theorem
Counting Principles, Permutations, and Combinations
Probability
12. Introduction to Calculus
Worksheet
Finding Limits Using Tables and Graphs
Finding Limits Using Properties of Limits
Limits and Continuity
Introduction to Derivatives
Formula for the cosine and the difference of two angles
+2
Additional 2 creators.
Learn with other creators
04:16
How to evaluate the difference of two angles for cosine function
Brian McLogan
121
06:09
Identities for Sum and Differences of Sine and Cosine, Example 3
patrickJMT
44
05:22
Cosine of the Difference of Two Angles
Steve Stein
61
15:38
Cosine of Difference
Professor Cornell
106
04:41
Cosine of the Difference of Two Angles
Math Stuff
54
04:29
Using the difference of two angles to evaluate the an angle for cosine, cos195
Brian McLogan
47
Sum and Difference Formulas for Cosines and Sines
+1
Additional 1 creators.
Learn with other creators
05:17
Using the Sum and Difference Identities for Sine, Cosine and Tangent, Ex 1
patrickJMT
107
06:57
How to use the Cosine Sum and Difference Identities to Find Exact Values
Math and Stats Help
55
02:44
Sum and Difference Identities for Sine and Cosine, Example 1
patrickJMT
47
06:09
Identities for Sum and Differences of Sine and Cosine, Example 3
patrickJMT
56
03:14
Using the Sum and Difference Identities for Sine, Cosine and Tangent, Ex 2
patrickJMT
53
02:44
Sum and Difference Identities for Sine and Cosine, More Examples #1
patrickJMT
46
08:18
Sum and Difference Identities for Sine and Cosine, More Examples #3
patrickJMT
85
03:37
Using The Sum and Difference Identity to Determine a Sine Function Value
Mathispower4u
108
08:18
Sum and Difference Identities for Sine and Cosine, Example 3
patrickJMT
126
06:57
Sum and Difference Formulas
Mario's Math Tutoring
121
02:32
Using the Sum and Difference Identities for Sine, Cosine and Tangent, Ex 3
patrickJMT
43
02:40
Sum and Difference Identities for Sine and Cosine, More Examples #2
patrickJMT
38
Sum and Difference Formulas for Tangents
+2
Additional 2 creators.
Learn with other creators
08:03
Using Tangent Sum and Difference Identities to Find an Exact Value
Math and Stats Help
62
09:43
Sum and Difference Identities for Tangent
Mathispower4u
44
08:43
Tangent Sum and Difference Formulas How to Use
Mario's Math Tutoring
44
01:14
Write sum and difference formula for tangent as one trig function
Brian McLogan
55
04:47
Tangent Sum & Difference Identities
Stephanie Yurasits
51
