- 0. Fundamental Concepts of Algebra(0)
- 1. Equations and Inequalities(0)
- 2. Graphs(0)
- 3. Functions & Graphs(0)
- 4. Polynomial Functions(0)
- 5. Rational Functions(0)
- 6. Exponential and Logarithmic Functions(0)
- 7. Measuring Angles(0)
- 8. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles(0)
- 9. Unit Circle(0)
- 10. Graphing Trigonometric Functions(0)
- 11. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trig Equations(0)
- 12. Trigonometric Identities (0)
- 13. Non-Right Triangles(0)
- 14. Vectors(0)
- 15. Polar Equations(0)
- 16. Parametric Equations(0)
- 17. Graphing Complex Numbers(0)
- 18. Systems of Equations and Matrices(0)
- 19. Conic Sections(0)
- 20. Sequences, Series & Induction(0)
- 21. Combinatorics and Probability(0)
- 22. Limits & Continuity(0)
- 23. Intro to Derivatives & Area Under the Curve(0)
Sum and Difference Identities Practice Problems
Find the exact value of sin 105° using the relationship given below.
105° = 150° - 45°
Write the given trigonometric expression in terms of cosine.
cos 70° cos 10° + sin 70° sin 10°
Determine the exact value of the following expression by using a sum or difference identity:
sin 645°
Convert the given trigonometric expression into an equivalent expression using a product-to-sum identity.
sin(35x)cos(38x)
Determine the exact value of the following trigonometric expression.
sin25°cos65°+cos25°sin65°
Find the exact value of cos(x−y) . Use a trigonometric identity.
cosx=115, siny=−81, x in fourth quadrant, y in third quadrant
Which of the following expressions would benefit from using a sum or difference identity?
If cos(a) = 3/5 and sin(b) = 12/13, find sin(a + b) given a is in quadrant IV and b is in quadrant II.