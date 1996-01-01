Skip to main content
Precalculus
Table of contents
1. Fundamental Concepts of Algebra
Worksheet
Algebraic Expressions, Mathematical Models, and Real Numbers
Exponents and Scientific Notation
Radicals and Rational Exponents
Polynomials
Factoring Polynomials
Rational Expressions
Equations
Models and Applications
Linear Inequalities and Absolute Value Inequalities
2. Functions and Graphs
Worksheet
Graphs and Graphing Utilities
Basics of Functions and Their Graphs
More on Functions and Their Graphs
Linear Functions and Slope
More on Slope
Transformations of Functions
Combinations of Functions, Composite Functions
Inverse Functions
Distance and Midpoint Formulas, Circles
Modeling with Functions
3. Polynomial and Rational Functions
Worksheet
Complex Numbers
Quadratic Functions
Polynomial Functions and Their Graphs
Dividing Polynomials, Remainder and Factor Theorems
Zeros of Polynomial Functions
Rational Functions and Their Graphs
Polynomial and Rational Inequalities
Modeling Using Variation
4. Exponential and Logarithmic Functions
Worksheet
Exponential Functions
Logarithmic Functions
Properties of Logarithms
Exponential and Logarithmic Equations
Exponential Growth and Decay, Modeling Data
5. Trigonometric Functions
Worksheet
Angles and Radian Measure
Trigonometric Functions: The Unit Circle
Right Triangle Trigonometry
Trigonometric Functions of Any Angle
Graphs of Sine and Cosine Functions
Graphs of Other Trigonometric Functions
Inverse Trigonometric Functions
Applications of Trigonometric Functions
6. Analytic Trigonometry
Worksheet
Verifying Trigonometric Identities
Sum and Difference Formulas
Double-Angle, Power-Reducing, and Half-Angle Formulas
Product-to-Sum and Sum-to-Product Formulas
Trigonometric Equations
7. Additional Topics in Trigonometry
Worksheet
The Law of Sines
The Law of Cosines
Polar Coordinates
Graphs of Polar Equations
Complex Numbers in Polar Form, DeMoivre's Theorem
Vectors
The Dot Product
8. Systems of Equations and Inequalities
Worksheet
Systems of Linear Equations in Two Variables
Systems of Linear Equations in Three Variables
Partial Fractions
Systems of Nonlinear Equations in Two Variables
Systems of Inequalities
Linear Programming
9. Matrices and Determinants
Worksheet
Matrix Solutions to Linear Systems
Inconsistent and Dependent Systems and Their Applications
Matrix Operations and Their Applications
Multiplicative Inverses of Matrices and Matrix Equations
Determinants and Cramer's Rule
10. Conic Sections and Analytic Geometry
Worksheet
The Ellipse
The Hyperbola
The Parabola
Rotation of Axes
Parametric Equations
Conic Sections in Polar Coordinates
11. Sequences, Induction, and Probability
Worksheet
Sequences and Summation Notation
Arithmetic Sequences
Geometric Sequences and Series
Mathematical Induction
The Binomial Theorem
Counting Principles, Permutations, and Combinations
Probability
12. Introduction to Calculus
Worksheet
Finding Limits Using Tables and Graphs
Finding Limits Using Properties of Limits
Limits and Continuity
Introduction to Derivatives
Understand the Graph of <i>y</i> = tan <i>x</i>
Learn with other creators
11:07
Graphing Tan and Cot
Mario's Math Tutoring
05:05
PreCalculus - Trigonometry (26 of 54) Graphing y=tan(theta)
Michel van Biezen
06:08
Graphing y=tanx
Carolee Pederson
04:48
How to Sketch y = tan(x) Quickly & Accurately
Eddie Woo
04:51
Graphing Tangent-(y=tan x)
MooMooMath and Science
04:17
Basic Questions Related to Tangent, Cotangent, Secant, Cosecant, Ex 1
patrickJMT
10:12
Tangent graph | Graphs of trig functions
Khan Academy
Graph Variations of <i>y</i> = tan <i>x</i>
Learn with other creators
19:39
Trigonometry - Transformations of tan and cot
MySecretMathTutor
03:03
Graphing a Tangent Function
patrickJMT
02:52
Graphing a Tangent Function 2
patrickJMT
03:48
Graphing a Tangent Function - EX 3
patrickJMT
02:52
Graphing a Tangent Function - EX 2
patrickJMT
08:44
Graphing the Tangent Function with a New Period
Brian McLogan
03:01
Finding a Formula for a Trigonometric Graph, Ex 2 (Tangent)
patrickJMT
06:56
Graph a Tangent Transformation in the Form: y=atan(bx+c)+d
Mathispower4u
Understand the Graph of <i>y</i> = cot <i>x</i>
Learn with other creators
11:07
Graphing Tan and Cot
Mario's Math Tutoring
08:30
Graphing the Cotangent Function
Mathispower4u
19:39
Trigonometry - Transformations of tan and cot
MySecretMathTutor
07:20
How do you graph the cotangent function
Brian McLogan
07:51
Graph Cotangent Function 1
YourMathGal
Graph Variations of <i>y</i> = cot <i>x</i>
Learn with other creators
05:10
Graphing a Cotangent Function, EX 2
patrickJMT
08:10
Basic Questions Related to Tangent, Cotangent, Secant, Cosecant, Ex 4
patrickJMT
02:19
Graphing a Cotangent Function, EX 3
patrickJMT
03:48
Graphing Cotangent Functions Using Phase Shift and Period
goetzmath
03:24
Example: Graphing a Transformation of the Cotangent Function
Mathispower4u
05:10
Graphing a Cotangent Function, EX 2
patrickJMT
08:28
Graphing Cotangent with a Phase Shift
Brian McLogan
02:02
Graphing a Cotangent Function, EX 1
patrickJMT
04:12
Graphing Cotangent with Multiple Transformations
MathAngel369
Understand the Graphs of <i>y</i> = csc <i>x</i> and <i>y</i> = sec <i>x</i>
Learn with other creators
09:29
Graphing Cosecant and Secant
Mathispower4u
05:02
Graphing y=secx and y=cscx
Carolee Pederson
08:18
How to Graph Secant and Cosecant
Mario's Math Tutoring
00:20
Sketching Sec and CSC Graphs Using a Guide Method Approach
Cole's World of Mathematics
04:50
How to graph the secant graph
Brian McLogan
Graph Variations of <i>y</i> = csc <i>x</i> and <i>y</i> = sec <i>x</i>
Learn with other creators
04:33
Basic Questions Related to Tangent, Cotangent, Secant, Cosecant, Ex 2
patrickJMT
02:46
Basic Questions Related to Tangent, Cotangent, Secant, Cosecant, Ex 3
patrickJMT
05:55
Ex: Find the Equation of a Transformed Secant Function From The Graph
Mathispower4u
09:10
Graphing a Secant Function, EX 1
patrickJMT
09:10
Graphing a Secant Function, EX 1
patrickJMT
02:36
Graphing a Cosecant Function, EX 2
patrickJMT
02:35
Graphing a Cosecant Function , EX 1
patrickJMT
04:23
Finding a Formula for a Trigonometric Graph, Ex 1 (Secant Graph)
patrickJMT
06:10
Trig graphing csc with transformations
Shawna Haider
07:30
Graph the Secant Function with a Phase Shift of pi Halves
Brian McLogan
