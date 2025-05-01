- 0. Fundamental Concepts of Algebra(0)
- 1. Equations and Inequalities(0)
- 2. Graphs(0)
- 3. Functions & Graphs(0)
- 4. Polynomial Functions(0)
- 5. Rational Functions(0)
- 6. Exponential and Logarithmic Functions(0)
- 7. Measuring Angles(0)
- 8. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles(0)
- 9. Unit Circle(0)
- 10. Graphing Trigonometric Functions(0)
- 11. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trig Equations(0)
- 12. Trigonometric Identities (0)
- 13. Non-Right Triangles(0)
- 14. Vectors(0)
- 15. Polar Equations(0)
- 16. Parametric Equations(0)
- 17. Graphing Complex Numbers(0)
- 18. Systems of Equations and Matrices(0)
- 19. Conic Sections(0)
- 20. Sequences, Series & Induction(0)
- 21. Combinatorics and Probability(0)
- 22. Limits & Continuity(0)
- 23. Intro to Derivatives & Area Under the Curve(0)
Graphs of Tangent and Cotangent Functions: Videos & Practice Problems
Graphs of Tangent and Cotangent Functions Practice Problems
Using the key features of the given graph, draw the reciprocal function that corresponds to it and identify the equation of the resulting function.
Sketch the graph of the following cosecant function using two periods.
y = (1/3)csc(x/3)
Sketch the graph of the following secant function using two periods.
y = sec(4x + π/4) - 1
Sketch the graph of the following cosecant function using two periods.
y = 2 csc |2x|
Write the general equation of the asymptotes of the graph of the function given below.
Which of the following statements is true about the vertical asymptotes of the tangent and secant graphs?
How does the graph of cotangent(x) differ from tangent(x) in terms of orientation?
In a real-world scenario, a pendulum's angle from the vertical is modeled by a tangent function. If the period of the pendulum's swing is 4 seconds, what is the value of b in the function y = tan(bx)?
Given the function y = tan(x), identify the x-values where the function is undefined within the interval [0, 2pi].