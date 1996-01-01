Skip to main content
Precalculus
Start typing, then use the up and down arrows to select an option from the list.
Create Account
Sign in
Explore
Bookmarks
Table of contents
1. Fundamental Concepts of Algebra
Worksheet
Algebraic Expressions, Mathematical Models, and Real Numbers
Exponents and Scientific Notation
Radicals and Rational Exponents
Polynomials
Factoring Polynomials
Rational Expressions
Equations
Models and Applications
Linear Inequalities and Absolute Value Inequalities
2. Functions and Graphs
Worksheet
Graphs and Graphing Utilities
Basics of Functions and Their Graphs
More on Functions and Their Graphs
Linear Functions and Slope
More on Slope
Transformations of Functions
Combinations of Functions, Composite Functions
Inverse Functions
Distance and Midpoint Formulas, Circles
Modeling with Functions
3. Polynomial and Rational Functions
Worksheet
Complex Numbers
Quadratic Functions
Polynomial Functions and Their Graphs
Dividing Polynomials, Remainder and Factor Theorems
Zeros of Polynomial Functions
Rational Functions and Their Graphs
Polynomial and Rational Inequalities
Modeling Using Variation
4. Exponential and Logarithmic Functions
Worksheet
Exponential Functions
Logarithmic Functions
Properties of Logarithms
Exponential and Logarithmic Equations
Exponential Growth and Decay, Modeling Data
5. Trigonometric Functions
Worksheet
Angles and Radian Measure
Trigonometric Functions: The Unit Circle
Right Triangle Trigonometry
Trigonometric Functions of Any Angle
Graphs of Sine and Cosine Functions
Graphs of Other Trigonometric Functions
Inverse Trigonometric Functions
Applications of Trigonometric Functions
6. Analytic Trigonometry
Worksheet
Verifying Trigonometric Identities
Sum and Difference Formulas
Double-Angle, Power-Reducing, and Half-Angle Formulas
Product-to-Sum and Sum-to-Product Formulas
Trigonometric Equations
7. Additional Topics in Trigonometry
Worksheet
The Law of Sines
The Law of Cosines
Polar Coordinates
Graphs of Polar Equations
Complex Numbers in Polar Form, DeMoivre's Theorem
Vectors
The Dot Product
8. Systems of Equations and Inequalities
Worksheet
Systems of Linear Equations in Two Variables
Systems of Linear Equations in Three Variables
Partial Fractions
Systems of Nonlinear Equations in Two Variables
Systems of Inequalities
Linear Programming
9. Matrices and Determinants
Worksheet
Matrix Solutions to Linear Systems
Inconsistent and Dependent Systems and Their Applications
Matrix Operations and Their Applications
Multiplicative Inverses of Matrices and Matrix Equations
Determinants and Cramer's Rule
10. Conic Sections and Analytic Geometry
Worksheet
The Ellipse
The Hyperbola
The Parabola
Rotation of Axes
Parametric Equations
Conic Sections in Polar Coordinates
11. Sequences, Induction, and Probability
Worksheet
Sequences and Summation Notation
Arithmetic Sequences
Geometric Sequences and Series
Mathematical Induction
The Binomial Theorem
Counting Principles, Permutations, and Combinations
Probability
12. Introduction to Calculus
Worksheet
Finding Limits Using Tables and Graphs
Finding Limits Using Properties of Limits
Limits and Continuity
Introduction to Derivatives
5. Trigonometric Functions
Inverse Trigonometric Functions
5. Trigonometric Functions
Inverse Trigonometric Functions
Previous Topic
Next Topic
Understand and Use the Inverse Sine Function
+2
Additional 2 creators.
Learn with other creators
09:20
Inverse Sine Functions
Ginger Newsom
76
11:00
Inverse Trigonometric Functions, Part 2 (Evaluating Inverse Trig Functions)
patrickJMT
69
13:15
Inverse Trigonometric Functions, Part 3
patrickJMT
65
10:47
Inverse Trigonometric Functions, Part 1 (Basic Introduction)
patrickJMT
96
10:47
Inverse Trigonometric Functions
patrickJMT
59
09:27
Inverse Trigonometric Functions, Part 5 (Limits)
patrickJMT
56
06:00
Inverse Trigonometric Functions, Part 4 (Simplify Expression Using Right Triangle)
patrickJMT
61
06:10
PreCalculus - Trigonometry Inverse Sine Function
Michel van Biezen
53
06:54
Inverse Trigonometric Functions
Professor Dave Explains
55
06:20
Inverse Sine Function
Andrea Spalding
45
Showing 10 of 10 videos
More videos (0)
Understand and Use the Inverse Cosine Function
+2
Additional 2 creators.
Learn with other creators
10:47
Inverse Trigonometric Functions, Part 1 (Basic Introduction)
patrickJMT
78
07:30
Evaluate Inverse Cosine Expressions Using the Reference Triangles
Mathispower4u
73
06:01
Inverse Cosine Function
MathAfterMath
107
03:34
Learn How to Find the Angle Given the Inverse Cosine of a Value
Brian McLogan
54
03:40
PreCalculus - Trigonometry Inverse Cosine Function
Michel van Biezen
52
Showing 5 of 5 videos
More videos (0)
Understand and Use the Inverse Tangent Function
Learn with other creators
10:07
Inverse Trig Functions: Arctan
Khan Academy
133
07:14
Inverse Tangent Function
MathAfterMath
63
13:15
Inverse Trigonometric Functions, Part 3
patrickJMT
65
Use a Calculator to Evaluate Inverse Trigonometric Functions
+2
Additional 2 creators.
Learn with other creators
01:36
Using a calculator to find inverse trig function values
Shawna Haider
102
03:28
Calculator to evaluate inverse trig function
Khan Academy
176
01:23
Inverse Reciprocal Trig on TI 84 Graphing Calculator
mcstutoring
283
04:12
Finding Inverse Trig Functions on a Calculator
Cole's World of Mathematics
192
05:32
TI Calculator Tutorial: Inverse Trigonometry.
Textbook Tactics
78
Showing 5 of 5 videos
More videos (0)
Find Exact Values of Composite Functions with Inverse Trigonometric Functions
+1
Additional 1 creators.
Learn with other creators
11:00
Inverse Trigonometric Functions, Part 2 (Evaluating Inverse Trig Functions)
patrickJMT
98
07:10
How to evaluate for the composition of two trigonometric functions
Brian McLogan
102
13:15
Inverse Trigonometric Functions, Part 3
patrickJMT
47
04:38
Composition of a trig function with the inverse of another trig function: problem type 2
Jennifer Gorman
53
13:15
Inverse Trigonometric Functions
patrickJMT
44
03:01
Evaluate the composition of inverse trig function in terms of x
Brian McLogan
72
03:27
Integral of 1/(a^2 + x^2) Calculus: u-Substitution
Cole's World of Mathematics
55
Showing 7 of 7 videos
More videos (0)