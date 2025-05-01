- 0. Fundamental Concepts of Algebra(0)
Inverse Sine, Cosine, & Tangent: Videos & Practice Problems
Inverse Sine, Cosine, & Tangent Practice Problems
Determine the exact value of the following trigonometric expression without the help of the calculator.
tan-1 [tan(-π/3)]
tan-1 (tan 3π/4)
For the following trigonometric expression, evaluate and give the answer as an exact value in radians.
tan- 1(- 1)
Transform the following expression into an algebraic expression. Use a right triangle in writing the algebraic expression. Assume that the inverse trigonometric function is defined for its argument and assume that x > 0.
sin (tan⁻¹ 4x)
Find the solution of the equation on the interval [0, 4] using a calculator. Round the answer to four decimal places.
(arctanx)3−3x+5=0
Determine the angle measure θ without using a calculator. Express the answer in degrees.
θ=arcsin(7)
Determine the exact value of the given inverse trigonometric function without using a calculator.
y=sec−1(−1)+sec−1(2)
If cos(θ) = -0.5, what is the value of θ in the range of the inverse cosine function?
If sin(θ) = -√3/2, what is the value of θ in the range of the inverse sine function?