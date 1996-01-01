Skip to main content
Precalculus
Start typing, then use the up and down arrows to select an option from the list.
Create Account
Sign in
Explore
Bookmarks
Table of contents
1. Fundamental Concepts of Algebra
Worksheet
Algebraic Expressions, Mathematical Models, and Real Numbers
Exponents and Scientific Notation
Radicals and Rational Exponents
Polynomials
Factoring Polynomials
Rational Expressions
Equations
Models and Applications
Linear Inequalities and Absolute Value Inequalities
2. Functions and Graphs
Worksheet
Graphs and Graphing Utilities
Basics of Functions and Their Graphs
More on Functions and Their Graphs
Linear Functions and Slope
More on Slope
Transformations of Functions
Combinations of Functions, Composite Functions
Inverse Functions
Distance and Midpoint Formulas, Circles
Modeling with Functions
3. Polynomial and Rational Functions
Worksheet
Complex Numbers
Quadratic Functions
Polynomial Functions and Their Graphs
Dividing Polynomials, Remainder and Factor Theorems
Zeros of Polynomial Functions
Rational Functions and Their Graphs
Polynomial and Rational Inequalities
Modeling Using Variation
4. Exponential and Logarithmic Functions
Worksheet
Exponential Functions
Logarithmic Functions
Properties of Logarithms
Exponential and Logarithmic Equations
Exponential Growth and Decay, Modeling Data
5. Trigonometric Functions
Worksheet
Angles and Radian Measure
Trigonometric Functions: The Unit Circle
Right Triangle Trigonometry
Trigonometric Functions of Any Angle
Graphs of Sine and Cosine Functions
Graphs of Other Trigonometric Functions
Inverse Trigonometric Functions
Applications of Trigonometric Functions
6. Analytic Trigonometry
Worksheet
Verifying Trigonometric Identities
Sum and Difference Formulas
Double-Angle, Power-Reducing, and Half-Angle Formulas
Product-to-Sum and Sum-to-Product Formulas
Trigonometric Equations
7. Additional Topics in Trigonometry
Worksheet
The Law of Sines
The Law of Cosines
Polar Coordinates
Graphs of Polar Equations
Complex Numbers in Polar Form, DeMoivre's Theorem
Vectors
The Dot Product
8. Systems of Equations and Inequalities
Worksheet
Systems of Linear Equations in Two Variables
Systems of Linear Equations in Three Variables
Partial Fractions
Systems of Nonlinear Equations in Two Variables
Systems of Inequalities
Linear Programming
9. Matrices and Determinants
Worksheet
Matrix Solutions to Linear Systems
Inconsistent and Dependent Systems and Their Applications
Matrix Operations and Their Applications
Multiplicative Inverses of Matrices and Matrix Equations
Determinants and Cramer's Rule
10. Conic Sections and Analytic Geometry
Worksheet
The Ellipse
The Hyperbola
The Parabola
Rotation of Axes
Parametric Equations
Conic Sections in Polar Coordinates
11. Sequences, Induction, and Probability
Worksheet
Sequences and Summation Notation
Arithmetic Sequences
Geometric Sequences and Series
Mathematical Induction
The Binomial Theorem
Counting Principles, Permutations, and Combinations
Probability
12. Introduction to Calculus
Worksheet
Finding Limits Using Tables and Graphs
Finding Limits Using Properties of Limits
Limits and Continuity
Introduction to Derivatives
5. Trigonometric Functions
Trigonometric Functions of Any Angle
5. Trigonometric Functions
Trigonometric Functions of Any Angle
Previous Topic
Next Topic
Use the Definitions of Trigonometric Functions of Any Angle
+1
Additional 1 creators.
Learn with other creators
07:44
Evaluating Trig Functions of any Angle
Carolee Pederson
81
09:09
6 trig functions given any coordinates
Kyle Ritter
69
14:16
Trig Functions of Any Angle
Jan-Marie Meadows
60
11:54
Evaluating trig functions of any angle in standard position
mattemath
54
Use the Signs of the Trigonometric Functions
+2
Additional 2 creators.
Learn with other creators
14:04
Determining signs of trig functions terminating in different quadrants
mattemath
62
06:13
The signs of trigonometric functions
MySecretMathTutor
70
02:10
Trick for Memorizing the Signs of Trig Functions
Cole's World of Mathematics
96
12:30
Signs of Trigonometric Function Values
EasyMath
53
06:35
Signs of Trig Functions
Carole Del Vecchio
52
Showing 5 of 5 videos
More videos (0)
Find Reference Angles
+3
Additional 3 creators.
Learn with other creators
08:44
Find Reference Angle in Radians and Degrees (Formulas)
Mario's Math Tutoring
57
08:25
How to Find the Reference Angle of ANY ANGLE | Reference Angles Made Easy
Crazy Calculations
66
06:29
Evaluating Trigonometric Functions Using the Reference Angle, Example 2
patrickJMT
57
05:45
Reference Angle for an Angle, Ex 1 (Using Degrees)
patrickJMT
92
03:35
Determine the Reference Angle for a Given Angle
Mathispower4u
125
07:12
Reference Angle for an Angle, Ex 2 (Using Radians)
patrickJMT
45
09:14
How to find reference angles
mathquarium
74
12:28
How To Find The Reference Angle In Radians and Degrees - Trigonometry
The Organic Chemistry Tutor
168
07:47
Evaluating Trigonometric Functions Using the Reference Angle, Example 1
patrickJMT
43
07:12
Reference Angle for an Angle, Ex 2 (Using Radians)
patrickJMT
68
Showing 10 of 10 videos
More videos (0)
Use Reference Angles to Evaluate Trigonometric Functions
+1
Additional 1 creators.
Learn with other creators
06:29
Evaluating Trigonometric Functions Using the Reference Angle, Example 2
patrickJMT
57
09:32
Determining Trig Function Values Using Ref Angles and Ref Triangles
Mathispower4u
49
07:12
Reference Angle for an Angle, Ex 2 (Using Radians)
patrickJMT
45
07:47
Evaluating Trigonometric Functions Using the Reference Angle, Example 1
patrickJMT
52
07:47
Evaluating Trigonometric Functions Using the Reference Angle, Example 1
patrickJMT
43
05:45
Reference Angle for an Angle, Ex 1 (Using Degrees)
patrickJMT
92
10:23
Advanced Algebra: Evaluating Trigonometric Functions (without your Unit Circle or calculator)
Mrs. Snider
51
05:22
Evaluate using reference angles
Brian McLogan
58
Showing 8 of 8 videos
More videos (0)