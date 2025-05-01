- 0. Fundamental Concepts of Algebra(0)
Reference Angles: Videos & Practice Problems
Reference Angles Practice Problems
Determine the exact value of the following expression without the help of the calculator. Write your answer as a single fraction.
sin (3π/2) cos (π/3) - cos (π/6) sin (3π/4)
Determine the exact value of the following expression without the help of the calculator.
csc -5π/6
Determine the exact value of the following expression without the help of the calculator.
tan 240°
Determine the exact value of the following expression without the help of the calculator.
tan 150°
List the six trigonometric function values of the following angle. Provide exact values. When necessary, rationalize the denominator.
1290°
If the reference angle for 240 degrees is 60 degrees, what is the sine of 240 degrees?
If an angle of 720 degrees is coterminal with an angle on the unit circle, what is the sine of this angle?
Which denominator is common for angles with a reference angle of 45 degrees in radians?