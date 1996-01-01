12. Social Psychology
Attribution
12. Social Psychology
Attribution
+2
Additional 2 creators.
Learn with other creators
Showing 8 of 8 videos
Practice this topic
Multiple Choice
Ranjan got a bad grade on her test, which she attributes to the fact that she had to work overtime throughout the week and so could not study as much as usual. Ranjan's classmate also got a bad grade on a test, which Ranjan attributes to her classmate's laziness. This type of thinking is an example of
55
Multiple Choice
As Phillipa was driving to work the other day, she was passed by a vehicle that swerved uncontrollably until it came to a complete stop on the side of the road. Unaware that the driver's steering wheel was malfunctioning, Phillipa said out loud to herself, 'Some idiots just can't drive and need to stay off the road!' Phillipa's assumption about the other driver is an example of
77
Showing 7 of 7 practice