12. Social Psychology
Prejudice and Discrimination
12. Social Psychology
Prejudice and Discrimination
+1
Additional 1 creators.
Learn with other creators
Showing 6 of 6 videos
Practice this topic
Multiple Choice
After being denied a job opportunity, Sybil found out that she had no chance of ever getting the job. It was leaked through an anonymous source that the company had planned to hire a man from the start, and that they would only interview women to make the company look fair and equal. Sybil's experience is an example of
85
Showing 6 of 6 practice