Schizophrenia is a complex psychotic disorder marked by significant disturbances in thought, perception, emotion, and behavior. It is essential to understand that schizophrenia symptoms are categorized into three main types: positive, negative, and disorganized symptoms.

Positive symptoms include hallucinations and delusions. Hallucinations are perceptual experiences occurring without external stimuli, which can affect any of the senses, though auditory hallucinations are the most common. Delusions are persistent beliefs that contradict reality, with grandiose delusions involving an inflated sense of self-importance and paranoid delusions reflecting fears of being targeted by others.

Negative symptoms represent a loss of behaviors, emotions, or drives. This can manifest as emotional flatness, apathy, reduced speech, or neglect of personal hygiene. These symptoms indicate a decrease in normal functioning, contrasting with positive symptoms that add abnormal experiences.

Disorganized symptoms can be observed through disorganized speech and behavior. Disorganized speech may involve illogical or nonsensical communication, while disorganized behavior includes unusual movements or catatonic behavior, where an individual may remain motionless in an unusual position for extended periods.

For a diagnosis of schizophrenia, typically two or more symptoms must persist for over one month, with signs of the disorder lasting at least six months. However, a single strong positive symptom, such as a severe auditory hallucination, may suffice for diagnosis in certain cases.

The average age of onset for schizophrenia is between 18 and 35 years, with the first episode often occurring in late adolescence to early adulthood. It is noteworthy that while schizophrenia has a lifetime prevalence of approximately 0.5% in the general population, individuals with this disorder are frequently overrepresented in psychiatric settings due to the debilitating nature of untreated symptoms.