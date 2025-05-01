Table of contents
- 1. Introduction to Psychology1h 43m
- 2. Psychology Research2h 20m
- 3. Biological Psychology2h 41m
- 4. Sensation and Perception28m
- 5. Consciousness and Sleep32m
- 6. Learning1h 26m
- 7. Memory34m
- 8. Cognition37m
- 9. Emotion and Motivation35m
- 10. Developmental Psychology1h 20m
- 11. Personality1h 17m
- 12. Social Psychology1h 18m
- 13. Stress and Health41m
- 14. Psychological Disorders1h 27m
- 15. Treatment1h 24m
14. Psychological Disorders
Schizophrenia
Struggling with Psychology?Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!Watch the first video
Multiple Choice
Which neurological atypicality is associated with schizophrenia?
A
Increased activity of the amygdala and occipital cortex.
B
Increased blood flow to the prefrontal cortex.
C
Increased gray matter volume.
D
Enlarged ventricles.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the question: The problem is asking about a neurological atypicality associated with schizophrenia. This requires knowledge of brain structures and their changes in individuals with schizophrenia.
Review the options provided: Analyze each option to determine if it aligns with research findings on schizophrenia. For example, increased activity of the amygdala and occipital cortex, increased blood flow to the prefrontal cortex, and increased gray matter volume are not typically associated with schizophrenia.
Recall key findings in schizophrenia research: One well-documented neurological atypicality in schizophrenia is the presence of enlarged ventricles, which are fluid-filled spaces in the brain. This is a structural abnormality observed in many individuals with the disorder.
Eliminate incorrect options: Based on the knowledge that enlarged ventricles are a hallmark of schizophrenia, discard the other options as they do not align with the established research.
Conclude the correct answer: The correct neurological atypicality associated with schizophrenia is 'Enlarged ventricles,' as supported by scientific studies and neuroimaging evidence.