Table of contents
- 1. Introduction to Psychology1h 43m
- 2. Psychology Research2h 20m
- 3. Biological Psychology2h 41m
- 4. Sensation and Perception28m
- 5. Consciousness and Sleep32m
- 6. Learning1h 26m
- 7. Memory34m
- 8. Cognition37m
- 9. Emotion and Motivation35m
- 10. Developmental Psychology1h 20m
- 11. Personality1h 17m
- 12. Social Psychology1h 18m
- 13. Stress and Health41m
- 14. Psychological Disorders1h 27m
- 15. Treatment1h 24m
14. Psychological Disorders
Schizophrenia
Multiple Choice
Which age range is the most common for age of onset of schizophrenia?
A
10 - 19 years old.
B
18 - 35 years old.
C
35 - 40 years old.
D
45 - 55 years old.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of 'age of onset' in schizophrenia, which refers to the age range during which symptoms of schizophrenia are most likely to first appear.
Recall that schizophrenia is a severe mental disorder characterized by symptoms such as delusions, hallucinations, disorganized thinking, and impaired functioning.
Review research findings and clinical data, which indicate that the most common age of onset for schizophrenia typically falls within late adolescence to early adulthood.
Analyze the provided options: 10-19 years old, 18-35 years old, 35-40 years old, and 45-55 years old. Consider which range aligns with the late adolescence to early adulthood period.
Select the age range that corresponds to the most common onset period for schizophrenia, which is widely recognized as 18-35 years old, based on clinical evidence.