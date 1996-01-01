4. Consciousness
The Stages of Sleep
Four-year-old Denise was sound asleep. Suddenly, without warning, she sat straight up and began to scream. Her mother tried to calm her down with no success. Finally, after about 45 seconds of what appeared to be a panic attack, Denise quietly lied back down. When morning came and Denise awoke, she could not remember anything that had happened during the night. It is likely that Denise experienced
Last night, Kayla thought she was awakened by a noise she heard outside of her bedroom door. When she tried to get up to see what was going on, she found she could not move. She tried to scream but could not make a sound. After several minutes, she was finally able to sit up and wondered what had just happened. The best explanation for Kayla's experience, according to sleep researchers, is that she experienced