4. Consciousness
Why We Sleep
4. Consciousness
Why We Sleep
+2
Additional 2 creators.
Learn with other creators
Showing 6 of 6 videos
Practice this topic
Multiple Choice
Carmen stayed up all night studying, getting only about two hours of sleep total. While she was able to finish her exam, she was unable to focus, and much of what she had studied the night before seemed to be forgotten. Carmen's inability to remember and to stay focused during her exam is most likely due to
76
Showing 6 of 6 practice