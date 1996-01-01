5. Learning
Bandura and the Bobo Doll
5. Learning
Bandura and the Bobo Doll
+2
Additional 2 creators.
Learn with other creators
Showing 5 of 5 videos
Practice this topic
Multiple Choice
In a later modification of the classic Bobo doll experiment, the children who had seen a model beat up the doll and then get rewarded showed aggression toward the doll. Another group had seen the model get punished rather than rewarded. Which of the following statements about these other children is true?
156
Showing 8 of 8 practice